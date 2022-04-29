‘It’s sick. They’re heartless’: Family, dozens more join in community walk where 13-year-old girl was shot and killed

By Kim Shine

MILWAUKEE, Wisconsin (WDJT) — Returning to the scene of a crime to help bring a family justice. Dozens gathered for a community walk in the neighborhood where Shanaria Wilson, 13, was shot and killed in near 5th and Rogers on Sunday, April 24.

Her 10-year-old sister, Shyier, and an 18-year-old man were also shot and treated. “Me and her, we were like best friends. We did everything together. We talked together. We walked together,” Shyier Wilson said.

On Friday, April 29, Shanaria’s family walked in memoriam and for justice.

Milwaukee police initiated the community walk where Mayor Cavalier Johnson and dozens others joined together.

Their message to the shooters: this senseless violence is unacceptable.

The sister’s mother, Vieta Coldwell, said she’s lost.

“It’s sick. Y’all took a child. They’re heartless. They took my baby from me. I can’t get her back,” Coldwell said.

“As I’m standing out here, watching this family grieve, I’m thinking about what they say about being in the wrong place at the wrong time and she wasn’t,” Mayor Cavalier Johnson said.

MPD District 2 Police Captain Patrick Pajot believes the department’s community walks are impactful.

He hopes their presence in the neighborhood makes a difference.

“Somebody might have seen something, but they didn’t want to speak at the time. Maybe now that they see us in the neighborhood they’ll stop out and talk to us or give us a card that we can call them,” Pajot said.

There’s no word yet if this was a targeted incident.

No suspects are in custody.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or give an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers, 414-224-TIPS.

