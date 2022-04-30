Historic Victorian home destroyed by fire

By WBZ Staff

Click here for updates on this story

NORTHBRIDGE, Massachusetts (WBZ) — A Victorian home in Northbridge was destroyed by fire Friday afternoon. SkyEye captured the flames at the home on Linwood Street.

“It’s just sad because it was an absolutely gorgeous home,” said Melissa Young of Uxbridge.

The house was built in 1871 and has nine bedrooms.

“The flames were starting and then it started spreading throughout the building,” said Leo Saucier of Sutton.

It used to be a restaurant, but more recently, it served as a venue for workshops and weddings, according to its Facebook page.

“It’s a landmark of the town and it’s a shame that this had to happen,” Saucier said.

Northbridge Fire Chief David White says the fire broke out just before 4 p.m. Someone walking by the home reported seeing flames coming out the back. “We made an interior attack got inside and the fire overtook us and we had to back out,” White said.

The chief says while battling the flames a portion of the roof collapsed, injuring one firefighter who is expected to be OK.

The loss of the historic home is a hit to the community. “We gave it our best shot trying to save the building, unfortunately we couldn’t catch up to it,” White said. “It’s sad when you see some of the history of the town go like that.”

The chief says a dog was rescued but no one was inside the house when the fire broke out. The cause of fire is under investigation.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.