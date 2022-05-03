Purse-snatcher believed to have followed elderly couple from bank before robbing 90-year-old woman

By KTRK Staff

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) — What seemed like a good deed turned into a crime outside a northwest Houston restaurant back in April, according to Houston police.

On April 21, a 90-year-old woman and her 87-year-old husband were walking into a restaurant in the 7800 block of West Tidwell where the couple said a man held the door open for them.

Video shows that as the woman walked into the establishment, the man grabbed her purse and ran off into a black four-door sedan.

Police said the couple had just been to a bank off Gessner and took out money. Investigators believe the suspects followed them from the bank to the restaurant.

Police described the suspect as a 20- to 21-year-old Black man, standing between 5 feet, 7 inches and 5 feet, 8 inches tall and weighing around 145 to 150 pounds. The man was last seen wearing all black clothing.

If you know any information regarding the suspect’s whereabouts, you are urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 713-222-8477.

