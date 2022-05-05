Atlanta officer allegedly shot by security guard on Marietta Street

By Mariya Murrow

ATLANTA, Georgia (WGCL) — An Atlanta Police Department officer is recovering in the hospital after being shot while responding to a burglary on Marietta Street. Police believe the shooter was a security guard.

It happened just after 6 a.m. Thursday after police were called to reports of a burglary at a shoe store in the area.

Police tell CBS46 a shot was fired, striking one of the officers on scene. Another officer applied a tourniquet and a convoy of police vehicles escorted the 4-year APD veteran to Grady hospital.

Details surrounding the shooting or why the security reportedly fired at the officer remain limited. Police are investigating both the alleged burglary and the shooting on Marietta Street.

