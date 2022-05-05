Family: 20-year-old killed in when shots fired into car

By Keenan Willard

ROCKY MOUNT, North Carolina (WRAL) — Rocky Mount police are searching for the person who killed a 20-year-old man in a drive-by shooting Thursday morning.

According to police, Javonta Crandall was riding with a friend on Sunset Avenue around 8:30 a.m. when another car pulled up alongside them.

Police said someone in that car shot into the one Crandall was riding in, killing him and wounding the driver, who was shot in the hand.

The driver pulled into a shopping center on Stone Rose Drive, where police officers responded.

Police, who haven’t named a suspect, closed off several roads in the area to search for the other vehicle.

Family members told WRAL News Crandall was on his way to pick up his car with a friend.

His uncle, James Hales, said Crandall was about to turn 21. After getting caught up in the streets, he said, he had been turning his life around.

Hales said his nephew was just accepted into Nash Community College and was hoping to become a chef.

Instead, Crandall is the third person shot and killed in Rocky Mount this week.

“Something has to change,” Hales said. “And hopefully it does. I mean, I feel like if enough of our kids get killed or hurt, then maybe somebody will do something about it.​”

Anyone with information is asked to call Rocky Mount Police Department at 252-972-1411 or Twin County Crime Stoppers at 252-977-1111. You can also send a text message to CRIMES (274637).

