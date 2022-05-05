Parent remembers ‘scariest day of her life’ when child was hospitalized after ingesting THC gummy

By Kendall Keys, James Paxson

GENESEE CO., Michigan (WNEM) — Class was back in session for a Genesee County elementary school after more over than a dozen students came down with an unknown illness, sending some to the hospital.

All students have recovered, but one parent whose child was hospitalized said it was the scariest day of her life.

One of the students to go to the hospital was the daughter of Capps.

“I’ve never seen my child so unable to do anything for herself and I couldn’t help her,” Capps said.

Capps rushed to the school after getting a call from Edgerton Elementary School Friday just before 11.

“Once I realized just how bad it was by seeing her lay on the cot when I got to the school, I just became a big ball of nerves and drove as quick as I could to Hurley,” Capps said.

Her typically lively five-year-old was practically unresponsive.

“Allison just was not responding well at all,” Capps said. “She couldn’t sit up, she couldn’t walk, she couldn’t do anything. She was just dead weight.”

Capps was forced to sit there for hours.

“I’ve never felt so helpless. I just wanted to make her better and there was nothing that I could do as her mom besides sit beside her and hope that there was nothing permanently wrong with her,” Capps said.

Later that day, a urine sample revealed the root of Allison Capp’s mysterious illness.

“She was positive for THC,” Capps said.

THC from gummies that investigators said were brought to school by a student to share.

The student’s mother, Melinda Gatica, infused the gummies herself with a more potent dose than what a typical bag of marijuana edibles would contain and left them within arm’s reach of her child.

Gatica has been charged with second degree child abuse.

“I do feel the mother should be held accountable and I’m glad they were able to figure out how this got into the school,” Capps said.

Capps was happy to say her daughter was brave throughout the ordeal.

“She said she was only scared three times,” Capps said.

