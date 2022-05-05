‘We’re a safe place’: Center vows to continue mission after shots fired outside event

By Sarah Fili

OMAHA, Nebraska (KETV) — A 14-year-old girl is grazed by a bullet at violence prevention event.

Omaha police said someone in a white sedan fired into the crowd prompting security guards to return fire.

The Hope Center for Kids said it’s committed to supporting any young people involved.

The center said it doesn’t know why people came to the center Tuesday night, they say “looking for help.”

But the executive director said they’re a safe haven for the community and this shooting won’t change that.

Omaha police counted shell casings outside the Hope Center for Kids off 20th and Burdette Tuesday night.

“We do something called junior VBA, which is ironically a violence prevention program,” said executive director Dejuan Reddick.

Reddick said hundreds of people were inside the Hope Center for high school community league basketball games.

Omaha police said a Douglas County deputy broke up a fight inside while civilian security escorted people out.

That’s when they said a passenger in a car driving by opened fire.

“The security personnel responded professionally ultimately trying to keep everyone safe, clearing out the building as necessary until gunshots were fired. And then once those shots were fired, they did whatever they deemed necessary,” Reddick said.

Police said the guards returned fire.

They say a 14-year-old girl in the car showed up at a hospital with a bullet graze wound and another 15-year-old girl was also checked out. Investigators said the shooter in the car was targeting two 30-year-olds. They were not hit.

“We’re a safe place regardless of the incident that took place,” Reddick said.

The Hope Center said its mission has always been about community improvement and violence prevention. This incident won’t define them, only make them work harder.

“Providing additional opportunities for young people who are struggling who are having problems in the community whether it be gang violence, needing more education, that’s ultimately why we are here,” Reddick said.

The security company initially said it would speak about the incident, then advised it would not be able on their attorney’s advice.

Omaha police said the investigation is ongoing including charges for anyone involved.

