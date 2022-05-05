Woman critically injured after fire breaks out at her DeKalb County home

By Mariya Murrow

ATLANTA, Georgia (WGCL) — An elderly woman is in critical condition after emergency responders pulled her out of a fire that broke at her DeKalb County home.

Firefighters responded to the residence on Maplewood Drive just before 3 a.m. Thursday. Upon arrival, crews saw flames and heavy smoke emanating from the house.

A family of four was inside when the fire started. Three people managed to make it out, but the woman was still inside.

She was rushed to the hospital for her injuries.

Earlier, a tree fell onto nearby power lines causing the home to lose power. Family members say they were burning candles, but it is unclear if that is related to the cause of the fire.

