Muslim Center arson suspect connected to broken window at Jewish Commons, PPB says

PORTLAND Oregpm (KPTV) — An arson suspect in a recent attack at the Muslim Community Center of Portland is believed to also be connected to a recent broken window at the Eastside Jewish Commons.

Portland police say the window at the Eastside Jewish Commons at 2420 Northeast Sandy Boulevard was broken about 10:30 p.m. on April 30.

On Tuesday the same suspect is believed to have been captured on camera as they poured an accelerant on the back of the Muslim Community Center of Portland’s building, located at 5325 North Vancouver Avenue.

The man then lit the substance on fire.

Portland police say Arson Investigators continue to work the case and are requesting public help to identify the suspect.

