Royals share photos in honour of Archie’s 3rd birthday

TORONTO (CTV Network) — The Queen, Prince Charles and the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have sent birthday wishes to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s son Archie.

Archie is celebrating his third birthday Friday in California with his parents and younger sister Lilibet, while members of the Royal Family took to social media to mark the occasion.

The Royal Family Twitter account, which represents Her Majesty, paid tribute to the son of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex with a brief birthday message.

“Wishing Archie Mountbatten-Windsor a very happy 3rd Birthday!” read the tweet, which was accompanied by a photo of the Queen’s first encounter with Archie, just days after his birth on May 6, 2019 at Windsor Castle.

In the picture, Meghan holds Archie, wrapped in a white blanket, while her mother Doria Ragland, Prince Harry, Prince Philip and the Queen smile down at the youngster.

In celebrating his birthday, Prince William and Kate shared a photo of Archie taken during his christening in July 2019, which includes the Cambridges, the Sussexes, Ragland, Prince Charles and Camilla, and Princess Diana’s sisters, Lady Sarah McCorquodale and Lady Jane Fellowes. They shared the same photo on Archie’s birthday last year.

“Wishing Archie a very happy 3rd Birthday today,” reads the post.

Prince Charles and Camilla also shared a message for Prince Harry and Meghan’s son on Twitter. However, instead of posting their own photo with Archie, their official account, Clarence House, retweeted the message shared by the Queen’s social media, adding: “Happy Birthday Archie!” Archie, who is seventh in line to the throne, has not seen any of his royal relatives since the family’s move to California in 2020, hence the sharing of previously seen photographs. The toddler was last in the U.K. in the autumn of 2019, before the Sussexes left to spend Christmas in Canada.

Prince Harry and Meghan visited the Queen at Windsor Castle in April on their way to the Netherlands to attend the Invictus Games in their first joint visit to the U.K. since they gave up formal royal roles and moved to the U.S.

However, Archie did not come for the visit and remained in California. Harry has said it is not safe for his family to return to the U.K. without police protection.

Senior members of the Royal Family are given taxpayer-funded police protection, but Harry lost that when he and Meghan stepped down as working royals and moved to the U.S. more than two years ago. The couple said their decision was due to what they described as unbearable intrusions and racist attitudes of the British media.

While the Queen hasn’t been able to see Archie in person for several years due to this and the COVID-19 pandemic, Prince Harry has previously said that the two have interacted virtually via Zoom video calls.

The Queen has yet to meet Prince Harry and Meghan’s daughter, her namesake, 10-month-old Lilibet.

Prince Harry previously told NBC’s “Today” show that he and Meghan want to return to the U.K. with their kids for the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee in June, but said “security issues” could get in the way.

