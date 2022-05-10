‘Our whole community is mourning’: 8th grader dies after medical episode at school

By KETV Staff

PAPILLION, Nebraska (KETV) — An eighth-grader in Papillion died after a medical emergency at school.

Jagger Shaw, an eighth-grader, went to the nurses office Friday. From there, paramedics rushed him to the hospital where he died.

“Friday morning, we had to call the rescue squad to Liberty Middle School,” said Annette Eyman, a Papillion La Vista spokeswoman.

PLVS said Shaw fell ill at school, eventually asking to go to the nurse’s office.

“There’s currently an investigation going on, on exactly what led up to him going to the nurse,” Eyman said.

From there, to the hospital, Shaw held on as long as he could as he suffered a medical emergency and struggled to breathe.

Family and friends say he had a food allergy.

“With serious medical conditions there’s always a medical plan, a health plan on file, that the teachers and nurses follow if something happens with that medical condition,” Eyman said.

Eyman said an investigation is ongoing about what led to the medical episode.

Shaw died overnight Saturday.

Monday, his twin, 14-year-old Jayce Shaw, along with his parents, returned to Liberty.

“He was an outgoing kid who loved his family and his friends. And we certainly saw that today at the school,” Eyman said.

The district offered crisis counselors, saying the entire weekend, losing one of their own, has been hard on staff and students.

“Remembering Jagger and the impact that he had. He was only an eighth-grader, he died way too soon, but the impact that he clearly had on his friend and his family and the entire community, I think our whole community is mourning his death,” Eyman said.

Shaw’s family said they’re heartbroken and want to share Jagger’s story, but aren’t quite ready yet.

Family said they hope to announce funeral details later this week.

Below is the message that was sent to Liberty Middle School parents over the weekend:

It is with much sadness that we are sharing that Liberty 8th grade student, Jagger Shaw, died this morning from medical complications. Our deepest sympathy is with Jagger’s family and friends including his twin brother 8th grade Liberty student, Jayce Shaw. We would encourage you to share this news with your child. We have attached a tip sheet on how to talk about grief with your child.

On Monday, we will be sharing the sad news with our Liberty students. We will also have counselors and extra support available for any student that is struggling. As you know, the care of all of our students and staff is a top priority. We are asking for the support of all parents as we help our students through this difficult time. Let us know if you or your child needs anything. Please keep Jagger’s family and friends in your thoughts.

If you or your child needs immediate support, please call

PLV Cares Hotline – 531-444-2273 (CARE)

Boystown Hotline – 1-800 448-3000 or text “VOICE” to 20121.

