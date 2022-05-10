Teen alleges deputy made her change wet pants on the side of the road

By James Stratton

Click here for updates on this story

WILLIAMSON, Iowa (KCCI) — A Lucas County 17-year-old was pulled over and given a breathalyzer test on Feb. 10, in the Lucas County town of Williamson. Kylea Parker and her family don’t deny she had alcohol in her system when she was pulled over that night. However, they say she shouldn’t have been forced to change her pants on the side of the road.

“I was on my way home from a friend’s house,” Parker told KCCI. “And I had been drinking.”

She was pulled over in the 100 block of West North Avenue in Williamson and given a field sobriety test, a breathalyzer test later showed she had a blood-alcohol level of .034. She was charged with possession of alcohol underage, according to a police report.

“I preach to my kids, you know, her dad, all of them,” her grandmother, Pam Cooper, said. “You don’t drink and drive, no matter what your age is.”

Parker had wet pants on during the time of the traffic stop, due to circumstances not related to the traffic stop. She says she was forced to change them, while on the side of the road, with a Lucas County Deputy parked behind her.

“He walked toward his car, but because of the headlights, I couldn’t see where his head was positioned,” Parker said.

She said she stood next to her car and changed them.

“Tried to hide from the neighbors a little bit,” she added, saying nearby neighbors were watching the traffic stop as well.

Parker says when the subject of changing her pants came up, she figured she and the officer would have gone to her grandmother’s house, which was a couple of blocks away, or the station itself.

“Could take me to the station, or I mean my house was right there. Or, not at all, I didn’t need to change at all, really,” she said.

Parker’s grandmother looked into legal action against Lucas County but said she could not get her usual attorney to take the case, due to there not being video of the traffic stop.

KCCI Investigates sent multiple public records requests to Lucas County, who denied the first request for police reports, and video, due to them being confidential because Parker is a minor. Another request regarding body and dash cameras shows the county does not have them. So, there is no video of what allegedly happened that night.

Sheriff Brett Tharp did conduct an investigation into the traffic stop after meeting with Parker and Cooper. A letter sent to the family says “I have completed my investigation into your complaint. I will take the necessary actions to ensure compliance with this office’s policy.”

KCCI Investigates called Sheriff Tharp seven times over the last two months, but he never returned our call. KCCI Investigates also sent an email to the Lucas County Sheriff’s Office’s office assistant requesting comment from Tharp and the deputy involved, neither responded.

Parker and her grandmother want to see the officer dismissed, or at least find out what the punishment was from the investigation.

“I was gonna be uncomfortable either way, but there were avoidable happenings,” Parker said.

“I never dreamed this would happen, then it did,” said Cooper. “In my eyes, it’s just not right.

Parker and her grandmother do not condone the fact she was drinking that night, but say the charge and forcing her to change her pants are two different problems.

KCCI Investigated this story after a tip that it happened in Lucas County. If you have a story idea or a tip, email James.Stratton@hearst.com.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.