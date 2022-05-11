Snake slithers into woman’s shoe closet

By KTVT Staff

SOUTHLAKE, Texas (KTVT) — Southlake police officers removed a snake from a woman’s shoe closet over the weekend.

The woman initially called animal control, but officers showed up instead. They said they believe the snake was a baby cottonmouth, which is venomous.

Officers used tongs to pick up the snake. Afterward, they took the snake to Bob Jones Nature Center and Preserve, 758 acres of Cross Timbers ecosystem considered the Preserve.

Police didn’t comment on how the snake got into the house.

