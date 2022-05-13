Authorities searching for suspect after A/C repairman shot to death, sheriff says

By Briana Conner

Click here for updates on this story

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) — An A/C repairman was shot to death after he was confronted by an unknown suspect in southwest Harris County, according to Sheriff Ed Gonzalez.

The shooting happened Thursday in the 3900 block of Summit Valley Drive. The sheriff said the man was doing work at a home when he was confronted by an unknown man, who then shot him.

The repairman was taken to a hospital by Lifeflight and was pronounced dead.

According to Gonzalez, the suspect fled the scene and an active search is ongoing. The suspect is described as a Black man with large Afro-hair. He was wearing red sweatpants, a black T-shirt and fled on foot.

The reason behind the shooting is unknown at this time.

Anyone with information is urged to call authorities at 713-222-TIPS (8477) or 713-221-6000.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.