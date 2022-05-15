Mobile organization giving free baby formula to young parents

By Lacey Beasley

MOBILE, Alabama (WALA) — Some parents are still searching far and wide, desperately needing baby formula, yet there’s an organization right in Mobile wanting to help…for free.

It almost sounded too good to be true, but it is. The founder of Ambitiously Him Her King Foundation, located off Springhill Avenue, posted to Facebook Saturday morning, and it instantly caught quite the buzz.

“It’s really hard, and it’s very stressful, especially as a parent to wonder where your child’s next meal is going to come from,” said LaTonya Patterson.

Patterson has been running Ambitiously Him Her King Foundation for two years, a donations-based organization designed to help young parents ages 13 to 23. However, Saturday, it caught more attention than ever before.

“By the time it was 2 p.m., we had 400 shares,” she said. “It has been shared so many times in different states. It went viral. There are so many young parents and mothers in general, even grandmothers are reaching out for this formula.”

There was over 450 shares, and the number continued to rise. Parents quickly knocked on her door, eagerly needing the help.

“A lot of people are saying young parents can breast feed, but in some situations, you can’t,” she said. “Your baby can be allergic to your breast milk, or there can be other situations why you can’t breastfeed, so formula is very, very important right now.”

This shortage happened after Abbott nutrition closed its plant in February due to a recall over contamination concerns, which left shelves bare bones.

Patterson said she wants to do all she can to help, but she needs donations.

“We take diapers, wipes, formula, cereal, baby food, clothes, clothes for the parents, shoes, hygiene products, anything you think a young parent would need, we’re going to provide it,” she said.

