Bucks president: ‘It goes way beyond our perimeter to have a safe city’

By Adam Rife

MILWAUKEE (WDJT) — The Milwaukee Bucks organization reacted to the weekend violence, saying the team is looking to improve safety and communication around Fiserv Forum.

The shootings happened outside the secure Deer District perimeter, but team president Peter Feigin said the team’s desire for safety does not end at the fence line.

He said watch parties will continue, and the team is working with MPD and the city to expand the secure perimeter.

Feigin said, “It goes way beyond our perimeter to have a safe city.”

He said the organization wants to help make the city safe in any way possible, adding the team tried to project a sense of calm when the shootings happened outside the Deer District. The roughly 11,000 fans were safe inside.

Players were kept in the locker room for safety, and Feigin said the Bucks were in communication with the city, MPD, the sheriff’s office and the Department of Homeland Security.

But he adds there is no demarcation when it comes to safety. “I think for us, it’s about how we evolve and refine and possibly work with MPD and the city to expand the perimeter of the Deer District.”

Feigin said key elements are working, like scanning guests through the magnetometers and establishing the perimeter with fencing. He said both measures let people know they’re in a safe area. “We’re obviously like pushing and promoting that to the mayor and the police department in the greater city to think about, why wouldn’t you expand that type of activity?”

Feigin said the team is working to improve internal communication with employees and external communication with fans. “How do we work in concert with MPD in real time to hopefully focus on prevention at the end of the day.”

And he again stressed the organization is made up of citizens who recognize the organization represents the city of Milwaukee. “We’re members of the community, we want to be a part of it. We’re happy to help in any way we possibly can.”

Feigin said the Deer District watch parties will continue. And they will continue to host events large and small while they improve internal communication to employees and external communication to fans.

