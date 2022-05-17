Deputies seize 20 pounds of cocaine; Texas man in custody

By Angela Williams

Click here for updates on this story

PEARL, Mississippi (WAPT) — Rankin County sheriff’s deputies arrested a Texas man after authorities said they found 20 pounds of cocaine hidden in a false compartment in a truck.

Members of the Rankin County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Interdiction Team stopped a GMC pickup truck Monday on Interstate 20 for a traffic violation, according to a news release.

K9 Deputy Ira and his handler responded to the scene, where the dog alerted on the vehicle, Sheriff Bryan Bailey said in the release. The vehicle and the driver, Armando Dominguez, were taken to the Rankin County Sheriff’s Office, where the truck was searched.

“During the search, deputies discovered approximately 20 pounds of cocaine located in a false compartment in the vehicle,” Bailey said in the release.

Dominguez, of El Paso, was arrested and charged with aggravated trafficking. He’s being held at the Rankin County Jail.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.