Man in custody after sheriff says woman held, tortured for 2 days

By Matt Flener

Click here for updates on this story

CLINTON COUNTY, Missouri (KMBC) — A Clinton County woman remains in critical condition after the Clinton County sheriff says she was held against her will and tortured for two days.

The suspected abuse and torture happened at a home in Lake Arrowhead on Southeast Apache Drive, according to the Clinton County Sheriff’s office. A SWAT team eventually took James Larson Jr. into custody as a suspect in the case.

James Larson Sr. showed KMBC 9 Investigates on Monday the property where the suspected abuse and torture happened. Larson Sr. said he first saw the woman with his son, James Larson Jr. on Friday night. Larson Sr. said he went to St. Joseph, then returned home around 8 p.m. to see his son’s behavior change.

“I was getting scared for my own safety,” he said.

Larson Sr. said his son threatened him and his nephew, along with the woman inside the house with a shotgun.

Larson Sr. also said his son stole the keys to his car.

For hours, Larson Sr. said he hid in the garage, coming back into the house to check on the woman and try and find the keys from his son. He told KMBC 9 Investigates he gave directions to the woman on how to escape, but never called authorities.

“I wanted to call the police, but I wanted to get her safely out of there, too,” he said. “I was doing what I can, pleading with my son.”

The woman eventually escaped to a neighbor’s house and the neighbor called 911. The neighbor, who did not want to be identified, said she saw the woman with a possible stab wound to her leg, and injuries to her arms.

Clinton County Sheriff Larry Fish told KMBC 9 Investigates that the Clinton County prosecutor’s victim advocate will work with the woman to help after the incident. He also said the woman arrived at the home on Thursday, and authorities believe Larson Jr. may have met her online, but the investigation is still ongoing.

After a five-hour standoff, a K9 and the Tri-County SWAT team found the suspect, Larson Jr., hiding in a false wall. He was taken into custody.

The sheriff’s office said the Larson Jr is being held on an unrelated probation violation warrant, and that charges will be filed with the Clinton County prosecutor’s office.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.