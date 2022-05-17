Woman graduates dental school from hospital after giving birth

By Kilee Thomas

EDMOND, Oklahoma (KOCO) — An Edmond woman graduated dental school from the hospital after giving birth.

Only five days away from her due date, baby Kory couldn’t wait another second.

“I was like, ‘I don’t think I’m going to make this graduation,'” Cala French said.

Instead of walking across the stage to accept her diploma in dental hygiene, French dressed in her cap and maternity gown and watched her name get called live from the hospital just hours after giving birth to her third son Kory.

“I started contracting with him and I was like, ‘You know what? I’m going to hold off. I think we can make it but my water broke and I did not make it,” French said.

Her graduation present came in at 7 pounds, 7 ounces. French said she wouldn’t ask for a better graduation party.

“As soon as I started to hear that music playing. It got very emotional. It was very heavy on my heart and no one was in the room with me besides Kory but then two minutes later my family walked in. I wouldn’t have had it any other way,” French said.

Recent grad and baby Kory just got home from the hospital on Monday night. Both are doing great.

