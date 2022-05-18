Daughter of Dotty’s manager killed outside gaming parlor calls it ‘a senseless crime’

By Drew Andre

LAS VEGAS (KVVU) — Diana Gibellina was driving home from work when she passed by the Dotty’s near Flamingo and Jones where her mother was a manager.

“I stopped and I had a feeling something was wrong,” Diana said.

The large police presence on May 11 was because her mother, Alicia, had been run over by a car in the parking lot.

“It’s still hard to even wrap my brain around,” Gibellina said.

Police said a thief stole a woman’s purse inside Dotty’s, and Gibellina chased him outside to try to get it back.

She was a manager at Dotty’s for a decade, and in that moment Alicia was looking out for customers just like her daughter said she did for every one she came across.

“She was always there for everybody,” Diana said. “Anytime someone needed anything she was there.”

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department on Tuesday confirmed that a suspect had been arrested in connection with Alicia’s death. LVMPD Homicide Lt. Ray Spencer said a man, who was not identified, was taken into custody in Southern California Monday night.

“You don’t know what you’ve taken from our family, you really don’t,” Diana said. “You’re going to have your day in court, and you’re going to have to answer for the things you’ve done.”

Flowers and candles are left in the parking lot of the Dotty’s to honor the former manager.

