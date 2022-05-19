Hundreds wait in line as Las Vegas nonprofit gives away free baby formula

By Dani Masten

Click here for updates on this story

LAS VEGAS (KVVU) — Hundreds of people were lined up eager to get free baby formula from the non-profit organization Baby’s Bounty Wednesday.

Organizers said they have never seen the lines this long before and parents said today’s giveaway was a huge help.

“What I’m going to do,” said Las Vegas resident Bobby Parker. “What I am going to do for my son. He was just born. I am glad they came through for us because I don’t have much milk left.”

“They come every week and have different locations, so it does really help,” said Las Vegas resident Noelle Cherry.

Families lined up waiting to grab baby formula, something that is so scarce all across the country and with Las Vegas having the worst shortage in the country, Baby’s Bounty stepped up to help.

“We are doing our part here to solve the formula shortage in southern Nevada,” said executive director Kelly Maxwell. “Formula is one of the most in-demand items in the country right now. Everyone who comes up to the desk is asking for brands of formula and we are really blessed to have it for our clients today.”

More than 500 people registered for today’s giveaway. They were expecting upwards of 700.

The problem was organizers only had a total of 274 cans of formula to give out. That meant one can per family.

But those cans of gold were all gone shortly after 10 a.m. The event started at 9 a.m.

“When I pulled up here this morning at 8′o clock, we started at 9 and I saw over 100 people in line,” said Maxwell. “My heart was breaking for them because although we can solve this need today, these folks are faced with an ongoing challenge until those formulas get back on the shelves.”

Baby’s Bounty received its baby formula from Three Square Food Bank.

“They kind of keep a pulse on the need and we work real closely with them,” said chief operating officer for Three Square food bank Larry Scott.

“This was a big help for us,” said Parker.

Baby’s Bounty will have another giveaway next month on June 8 in North Las Vegas and again at the Desert Inn location on June 15.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.