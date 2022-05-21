Police officers make special roadside delivery

By KPIX Staff

SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX) — When they are not chasing bad guys, San Francisco police officers are serving the public in many other ways, but it’s certain none will bring more smiles than what they did Friday night.

A call came in from a desperate family, they were trying to get to the hospital to welcome their newest members but the babies simply couldn’t wait.

So officers raced to the scene on a San Francisco street. Firefighters and emergency crews also responded.

Upon arrival, the first responders realized they needed to take quick action.

“When they (the police officers) arrived they noted a baby was being delivered and quickly used their training and skills to assist and comfort the family,” firefighters tweeted.

The car was transformed into a delivery room and a pair of heathy twins soon were welcomed into the world.

“Both babies and the mother was taken to the hospital they were trying to get to, and are healthy, and will be okay,” firefighters tweeted. “Great work by your public safety teams.”

No other information about the family was immediately available.

