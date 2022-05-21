Thief steals catalytic converter from vehicle parked at hospital

By Nick Sloan

Click here for updates on this story

HARRISONVILLE, Missouri (KCTV) — Cars across the country have been targeted for their catalytic converters.

In Harrisonville, that includes at least one vehicle that was parked at a local hospital.

Police reported on Friday that they received a complaint about a catalytic converter being stolen from a car that was parked at Cass Regional Medical Center.

Police posted photos of the suspect’s vehicle, described as a white Dodge truck.

Contact police at 816-380-8950 if you have more information.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.