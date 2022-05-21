Violinist offering reward in finding stolen vintage violin

By WBBM Staff

CHICAGO (WBBM) — A Chicago violinist is asking the public’s help in finding her stolen violin. there’s even a $10,000 reward.

The vintage Italian violin, built in 1758, was taken during a burglary at her South Loop home last week.

Violinist Minghuan Xu and her family were sleeping when the thief broke in and took the rare instrument.

Cook County Crime Stoppers will be out this weekend to pass out flyers and ask the community for any information.

