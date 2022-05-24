Greenfield community comes together after 16-year-old seriously hurt in hit-and-run

By Yukare Nakayama

GREENFIELD, Wisconsin (WDJT) — Greenfield police have arrested the perpetrator that left 16-year-old Trevor Le- Morrison with serious injuries after a hit-and-run Saturday night. The community is stepping up to lift up the spirits and help with medical finances for the teen.

The suspect was arrested on Sunday and is currently at the Milwaukee County jail pending review of this incident.

The incident happened near Loomis and Edgerton around 10:30 p.m. According to family, Le-Morrison was playing a game with friends outside during this time.

His family said he was a teen who loves the sport soccer and is a celebrated Junior at Greenfield high school. He was looking forward to senior year but his plans might have changed.

“A recovery is expected but its just going to be a long road right now its not going to happen over night,” said Oanh Le, mother of the Trevor Le-Morrison.

Le said her son is suffering from two broken legs, internal bleeding and a number of other health issues.

“My son is stable right now but he’s not conscious, he can’t open his eyes right now,” said Le.

Now, Le-Morrison is recovering at Children’s Hospital.

On Monday, the Greenfield high school senior girls soccer team dedicated a moment of silence for the teen. He was the team’s manager.

They also sported a blue bandana for him.

The community has also started raising funds to help with Le-Morrison’s medical expenses.

His mother said the outpouring of support from coaches, friends and even strangers has helped during this hard.

