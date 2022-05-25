Gun, ammo found in desk of 2nd-grade Sacramento student, officials say

By KCRA Staff

SACRAMENTO (KCRA) — The Sacramento City Unified School District said in a letter sent to parents on Tuesday that a gun with a loaded magazine was found in the desk of a second-grade student.

Staff at Edward Kemble Elementary School were told by other students that a classmate brought a weapon to school. That’s when the weapon and ammo were found inside a student’s desk.

“We are grateful that this incident did not result in a tragedy such as those that districts have experienced, including today’s tragic and senseless mass shooting at Robb Elementary in Uvalde, Texas,” the letter read.

Police were called to the school shortly afterward. The school district in the letter thanked the students who came forward to report the weapon.

