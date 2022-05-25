High School freshman dies at track practice

By Gregg Montgomery

Click here for updates on this story

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A Lawrence North High School freshman died unexpectedly during track and field practice Monday afternoon, the school district says.

In a statement, the district expressed “deepest sympathies” “in this time of sadness and grief” to those who knew the 15-year-old.

The district will have counselors available on Tuesday for students and staff. Tuesday is the final student day of the school year, according to the district’s 2021-2022 calendar posted online.

The statement did not identify the boy or what may have led to his death.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.