NWS Says 4 Tornadoes Hit Minnesota During Memorial Day Storms

MINNEAPOLIS, Minnesota (WCCO) — The National Weather Service says four tornadoes hit Minnesota during a destructive wave of Memorial Day storms.

The most severe hit Forada, which is a few miles south of Alexandria. The NWS said this was an EF-2 tornado with max winds of 120 mph. Douglas County officials said 75-100 buildings were damaged. Mayor David Reller compared the damage to a combat zone.

In the central Minnesota town of Eagle Bend, an EF-1 tornado hit with max winds of 95 mph. The town’s Main Street took the brunt of the twister. One resident said it “sounded like a freight train.” As of Tuesday evening, the area was still without power.

Plato, a farming town southwest of the metro, was hit by an EF-1 tornado with max winds of 90 mph. One resident’s barn was destroyed, and the town ballpark was damaged.

Another tornado cut between Appleton and Glenwood. The NWS said it left a long track of EF-0 and EF-1 tornado damage across four counties.

