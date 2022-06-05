Seymour man charged with DUI following wrong-way crashes on Route 8

By Olivia Kalentek

SEYMOUR, Connecticut (WFSB) — A Seymour man was charged with driving under the influence after driving the wrong way and causing several crashes on Route 8.

State police say they received several 911 calls about a wrong-way driver around 6:20 on Saturday afternoon.

According to Connecticut State Police the man was driving southbound in the northbound lanes on Route 8.

State police say the man got on the highway on Exit 23 in Beacon Falls.

The wrong-way driver was involved in three separate accidents before the car came to a stop on the northbound median.

According to police, two people suffered minor injuries, and a third did not report any injuries.

State police say they found the car disabled and facing the wrong way near Exit 22.

Police later identified the man as 51-year-old Kevin Reilly of Seymour.

Reilly was administered a sobriety test and failed.

Reilly was arrested and charged with reckless endangerment, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs, evading responsibility in operation of a motor vehicle, and driving the wrong way on a divided highway.

Reilly was given a $5,000 bond, and is scheduled to appear in Derby Superior Court on June 27. Reilly is no longer in police custody.

