Man pleads guilty to statutory rape, sentenced to 105 years in prison

By Brittany Whitehead

HAYWOOD COUNTY, North Carolina (WLOS) — A Haywood County man pleaded guilty this week to statutory rape and sexual assault charges, District Attorney Ashley Hornsby Welch said Wednesday, June 8.

Gary Raymond Browning, 47, admitted to five counts of statutory rape and five counts of statutory sexual assault.

Superior Court Judge Marvin Pope sentenced Browning to 105.8 years in total.

The victim suffered abuse from about age seven into high school years, Welch said.

Assistant District Attorney Kate Robinette, who prosecuted the case, crafted a plea deal that left sentencing to the judge’s discretion.

Judge Pope listened to testimony from both the victim and a Maggie Valley Police detective before handing down his verdict.

“We are pleased with this tough sentencing decision,” Welch said. “We believe Judge Pope matched the severity of the crimes with time behind bars.”

