Guns, crossbow & drugs among items seized during search in Bevo Mill

ST. LOUIS, Missouri (KMOV) — Guns and drugs were seized during a search in St. Louis’ Bevo Mill neighborhood.

Friday afternoon police posted on social media an image of the items that were seized when officers conducted a search warrant. According to police, the items seized were six guns, a crossbow, various suspected narcotics and paraphernalia, and around $12,000 cash.

Two men were taken into custody. Police said the men who were arrested were convicted felons.

