Lifeguard shortage means reduced pool hours in Fort Worth

By JULIA FALCON

FORT WORTH, Texas (KTVT) — The city of Fort Worth said that due to the national lifeguard shortage, hours at Fort Worth pools will be reduced for the rest of the summer.

Officials said they determined that the current staffing level is not at the level required to safely open both pools six days a week.

Starting June 16, the Marine Park and Forest Park pools will be open 12:30 p.m. through 6:30 p.m., Thursday through Sunday.

Officials also said that no more pool rentals will be booked this summer, to make sure that the focus of lifeguards is on public hours of operation.

Hours at the Sycamore Spray Ground and McDonald YMCA are not affected by closures or reduced operating hours.

Learn to Swim classes and swim team practices will not be affected since those activities don’t require additional lifeguards onsite.

“After last year’s hiring difficulties, we knew this season was going to be trying, so we started the hiring process earlier, increased the hourly pay twice (second highest in the area), added incentive pay and increased tryout and certification classes,” said Kelli Pickard, assistant director of the Park & Recreation Department. “We are still actively trying to hire.”

