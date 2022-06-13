Pride Month display at library draws fire

By WLOS Staff

Click here for updates on this story

FRANKLIN, North Carolina (WLOS) — A Pride Month display at the Macon County Library is at the center of community controversy. Numerous people attended last week’s library board of trustees meeting to voice their opinions.

Librarian Karen Wallace said several residents objected to this year’s display. She said some even submitted their opinions online, asking for the display to be dismantled.

“I think there are always materials that are going to be questionable in some people’s minds that are contained in libraries,” Wallace said. “But, we maintain that simply by having the items or displaying the items that that does not equate that we support those concepts. We don’t endorse the content of the materials. We’re just simply trying to make sure that people are aware that we have them.”

The local board is taking people’s concerns to the regional board for review. The regional board is set to meet next month.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.