Roe v. Wade decision on the horizon, activists march in Greenfield

By Jenna Wells

MILWAUKEE (WDJT) — The Supreme Court could be poised to overturn Roe v. Wade as soon as Monday, June 13.

According to CNN, the high court updated its calendar Thursday, June 9 to indicate decisions would be handed down Monday and Wednesday of the coming week.

Justices have 29 opinions remaining to be delivered in the next month before its traditional summer break.

A leaked draft opinion indicates that five justices were ready to wipe away the 50-year-old precedent set by Roe v. Wade.

If overturned, Wisconsin will be left with an 1849 statute still on the books that could outlaw abortion statewide, and make performing an abortion a felony.

In Wisconsin, legislators could repeal or amend the law. If major changes are made, demonstrations are expected nationwide. Those demonstrations are already happening in the Milwaukee area.

With the potential for the supreme court to overturn constitutional protections for abortion, a few dozen activists came together Sunday, June 12 to raising awareness and advocate for reproductive rights in Wisconsin.

The “Defend Roe” march was organized by Protect Women’s Rights MKE, in partnership with the Democratic Party of Milwaukee and Citizen Action of Wisconsin.

The event began with several guest speakers, including State Assembly candidates, the Milwaukee Democrats chair, and State Treasurer, Sarah Godlewski.

Protesters then marched alongside Highway 100.

“It is crazy to me to think that I might have fewer rights than my grandmother,” said Godlewski. “We should not be going backwards, we should be going forward.”

Protect Women’s Rights MKE is hosting rallies in suburban areas to provide education and reach potential voters.

“When we’re coming to these more red-leaning areas, we have the opportunity to talk to people who may be on the fence and maybe don’t understand all of the ramifications if Roe is overturned, and how that will affect them directly, and try to educate them that it’s not just a single issue situation,” said organizer, Jennifer Clark.

“We say that overturning Roe is not a big change. It is a big change when we are willing to put doctors in jail. It is a big change when there’s no exception for rape or for incest, and it is a big change when we are not allowing women to make these healthcare decisions. So we can’t take this as, this is going to allow us to go on as life as usual. It’s going to be a significant change that’s going to have adverse effects,” Godlewski said.

Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers ordered a special legislative session for June 22 to discuss the state’s abortion law.

Activists are planning to rally outside the state Capitol that day.

“I want voters to be watching that, because they are a majority. A majority of Wisconsinites do not want roe overturned,” Godlewski said, “We want to be a welcoming state, that’s what we are. Women should have a voice when it comes to our healthcare decisions, and that’s what we’re going to continue to fight for.”

The issue will be going to the polls in August. All four GOP primary candidates for Wisconsin governor support a ban on abortion, including in instances of rape or incest.

Former Lt. Governor Rebecca Kleefisch, Kevin Nicholson and newcomer Tim Michels have stated they oppose exceptions to include cases of rape or incest.

“Every life is precious, and as governor, I will work with the legislature to ensure the lives of the most vulnerable are protected,” Michels said in a statement to CBS 58. “I believe whenever possible, we should always come down on the side of life.”

State Rep. Tim Ramthun has described himself as “a hardcore 100% pro-life without exceptions,” in a video link posted on his campaign website as well as a statement regarding his stance on abortion.

Wisconsin Republican Senator Ron Johnson previously voted “No” on codifying Roe.

