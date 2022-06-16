Woman accused of assaulting team employee while trying to get into Houston Texans practice

By KTRK Staff

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) — A 40-year-old woman was arrested after she allegedly tried to get into Houston Texans practice at NRG Stadium and attacked a staff member.

According to court documents, Alayniah Teverbaugh of Missouri City was arrested on Tuesday.

The team employee suffered some minor scrapes and was treated at the scene, officials said.

Teverbaugh was charged with assault. She has since made bond.

As part of her bond conditions, she is ordered to stay away from NRG Stadium.

ABC13 reached out to the Houston Texans for comment, but haven’t heard back.

