Exclusive: New surveillance video shows deadly Oakland sports bar shooting

OAKLAND, California (KPIX) — New exclusive surveillance video obtained by KPIX shows the moments leading up to a deadly targeted shooting outside an Oakland sports bar Thursday night.

The mass shooting on the 300 block of 14th Street killed one man and injured four others. It appeared the shooting was a targeted hit, but stray bullets injured multiple innocent bystanders.

It happened just before 10:30 p.m. on 14th street, near Harrison Street. There were a lot of people out and about in downtown Oakland at the time, with some likely celebrating the Warriors winning another NBA championship hours earlier.

The surveillance video showed a man in a yellow jacket walking on the street. As he was talking to a couple of women, an SUV pulled up on the street. Four gunmen got out and opened fire on him.

Oakland police said the targeted victim died at the scene. So far, authorities have not identified the suspects or released a motive. They would only say the victim was a 25-year-old San Francisco man.

Police said the shooting injured a woman who was talking to the victim. Another bullet grazed a security guard standing in front of the nearby Halftime Sports Bar. Stray bullets also hit two customers inside a different bar.

The other wounded individuals were a 21-year-old San Francisco woman, a 58-year-old San Lorenzo man and a 38-year-old Oakland man, all in stable condition. One 33-year-old man is in critical condition, according to authorities.

“This had nothing at all to do with any Warriors game and nothing to do with my bar or [the bar next to mine]. It had everything to do with the climate of the Bay Area, with gun violence,” said James Dailey, owner of Halftime Sports Bar.

It’s unclear where the victim was going or what brought him to 14th Street. Dailey said he worried for the safety of his customers and staff.

“I have three daughters that work at my place. And it scares me to death that this is the kind of activity that we see in Oakland now with the gun violence,” said Dailey.

“We’re suffering as a people. We’re hurt. We’re traumatized. This is not what we want,” said Brett Badelle, who owns a nearby business.

Business owners in the area said they want more police patrols and for the city to invest more money in violence prevention.

“I don’t go out pass 9 o’clock. Because too much activity. It’s too much activity out here. And it’s just too dangerous,” said neighbor Deborah Hubbard.

Business owners on 14th Street said they survived the pandemic. Now they don’t know if they can survive the violence because people are afraid to come to the area.

A March 2019 shooting injuring four people also happened at Halftime Sports Bar. An Oakland man later turned himself and was charged soon after.

The Oakland Police Department said that this killing is the 52nd homicide that they have investigated this year in comparison to 58 homicides last year at this time.

Crime Stoppers of Oakland and Oakland police have offered a reward of up to $30,000 for information leading to the shooter.

Police urged anyone with information about the shooting to contact the department’s Homicide Section at (510) 238-3821 or the TIP LINE at 238-7950.

