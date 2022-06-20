New technology may lead to breakthrough in 1994 murder of teen, sheriff says

By Anser Hassan

CASTRO VALLEY, California (KGO) — It has been 28 years since Jenny Lin was murdered in her home in Castro Valley. The family continues the search for the killer.

A vigil and march was held Friday night in Castro Valley in her honor.

“We think about her and we ask ourselves, ‘Is this what Jenny would want us to do?’ And that’s what keeps us going,” explains Mei-Lian Lin, Jenny’s mother.

In 1994, then 14-year-old Jenny Lin was murdered in their house in Castro Valley. Jenny’s father found her dead body in the bathroom. But no one has found the killer.

“We are still pretty frustrated that after all these years, the case is still not solved. However, we are encouraged,” says John Lin, Jenny’s father.

Encouraged because new technology may have led to a breakthrough in the case, says Alameda County Sheriff Greg Ahern.

Sheriff Ahern says all the evidence has been reexamined with new DNA technology, which allows them to extract new cells, and has given them new leads.

“We have a couple of possibilities that we are holding close to our vest. We want to make sure we don’t disclose too much to a potential suspect,” says Sheriff Ahern.

Ahern says Sebastian Shaw was once considered the prime suspect, but was later ruled out. Shaw died last year in prison while severing three life sentences for murder.

Jenny’s parents they couldn’t do this without community support.

Mei-Lian says it has been hard as a mother over all these years, but adds this is a parent’s commitment to justice and to their daughter.

“It is very hard, but we have learned how to manage it,” says Mei-Lian. “We know it’s sad. But we also know that we need to find justice for Jenny.”

