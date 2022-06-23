Kennywood hosting weeklong roller-coaster conference

By Web Staff

WEST MIFFLIN, Pennsylvania (WTAE) — Roller-coaster enthusiasts from all over the world will descend on our area for a weeklong conference.

Coaster Con 44 is the flagship event of American Coaster Enthusiasts. The organization is bringing its members to venture across Ohio and Pennsylvania to experience Cedar Point and Kennywood.

“This is a week of celebrating our love of coasters,” the organization’s Communications Director, Elizabeth Ringas, said in a news release. “Enjoying a hobby with others as well as riding roller coasters offers immense benefits to our mental health, leading this to be one of the most anticipated weeks of the year for our members. One couple will be celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary by returning to ride with their entire family, concluding the week with a vow renewal service in Kennywood.”

Kennywood is the only amusement park in the world that is home to three ACE Roller Coaster Landmarks: Jack Rabbit, Racer and Thunderbolt.

