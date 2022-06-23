Marion deputies find missing boater dead in lake

By KATIE SIVCO

MARION COUNTY, Florida (WESH) — Deputies in Marion County found a missing boater dead in Lake Weir on Thursday morning.

His identity is not yet being revealed until his family is made aware, deputies said.

According to the sheriff’s office, on Tuesday around 2:30 p.m., a man was on a boat with three juveniles when he went for a swim with two of them.

The children came back up but the man did not resurface.

The incident was being investigated as a possible drowning.

MCSO’s Aviation Unit, Marine Unit and Underwater Recovery Team had searched for the missing man since Tuesday night.

