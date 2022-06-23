Parents sue Boston’s Brigham and Women’s Hospital after premature baby’s remains lost

By KAREN ANDERSON

BOSTON, Massachusetts (WCVB) — Alana Ross had already endured two heartbreaking miscarriages by the time she became pregnant with the baby she came to call Everleigh.

Together with her partner, Dan McCarthy, they had so much hope to finally start a family.

“I just wanted to enjoy showing them the world and being there when they experience the world for the first time,” Ross said in an interview. “I want to see it through their eyes. So I was really, really excited to start this next part of my life.”

McCarthy couldn’t wait to take her to a baseball game at Fenway Park.

“I’ve been a Red Sox fan my whole life. And we joked about doing stuff like that,” he said.

At 18 weeks in, May 2020, they almost lost Everleigh, but a painful and invasive procedure continued the pregnancy for two more months.

Everleigh was born premature on July 25, 2020, weighing just 2 pounds and 5 ounces.

