Police: Overland Park shooting of 87-year-old couple suspected as murder-suicide

By Web Staff

Click here for updates on this story

KANSAS CITY, Missouri (KCTV) — The Overland Park Police Department has confirmed that two people have died following a shooting Thursday morning in the 8400 block of England Street.

Police stated officers received a call after 9 a.m. from Frank Mayfield that someone had been shot. When law enforcement arrived at his house, they found him and his wife Donna dead.

It is being investigated as a murder-suicide.

Both Frank and Donna Mayfield were 87 years old. She had been on hospice care, police said.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.