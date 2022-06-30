3 mini horses die, donkey fights for its life after being poisoned in Rutherford County

By Hannah Mackenzie

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, North Carolina (WLOS) — Three miniature horses have died after being poisoned in Rutherford County, according to their owners.

On Wednesday, June 29, a fence was being installed at the Sprinkle family farm. Madison-Rose Sprinkle said outdoor cameras are also on the way. She said the security updates are being implemented following the death of three of her mini horses.

“This here is where Dreamsicle, Mary and Sprinkle are buried,” Sprinkle said pointing to a freshly covered gravesite.

The co-owner of Sprinkle’s Mobile Petting Zoo suspects the animals were poisoned on either June 23 or 24 by someone who trespassed onto the property.

“They eat out of your hands, they trust humans with everything they have they’ll just come up to you and show you love that’s the first thing they want to do is just come up to you,” Sprinkle said, stifling tears. “It’s very heartbreaking. It’s hard to believe that someone could actually do that to an animal.”

Sprinkle said animal control was called out to the property, but the investigation has since been turned over to the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office. A RCSO captain was unable to confirm if they had any persons of interest, but said whoever is responsible is facing animal cruelty charges.

According to the Rutherford County Animal Control Ordinance, each animal cruelty charge is punishable by a fine of up to $1,500 and up to one year in jail. The Sprinkle family wants justice for their pets and peace of mind.

“Who’s next on our farm? That’s what we’re wondering if they’re going to come back for all of our other precious babies.” Sprinkle said. “We’re worried.”

Sprinkle said fortunately, another mini horse named Peaches was in a different pasture and is OK. Their recent mini-horse rescue, Poppy, was in the same pen as the others, but her bloodwork came back healthy. Sprinkle said she’s more timid than the others and is less likely to approach strangers. Their donkey named Mary, however, did ingest poison.

“Her liver is failing, she’s still critical as we speak,” Sprinkle said. “There’s a 50-50 chance she’s going to make it. The fact that she’s a donkey, she processed the poison differently, so we’re praying that she will make it.”

According to Sprinkle, the family was financially unable to keep Mary at the vet, so they took her home and are administering medication around the clock. The family depends on these animals for their livelihood: their mobile petting zoo. Sprinkle said they also frequented nursing home residents and children’s hospitals to visit with patients.

“They mean a lot to us a lot of them come inside the house, they’re our babies,” she said.

Sprinkle said their vet bill stands at several thousand dollars and with their income now uncertain, they have set up a GoFundMe account.

