Explosion levels home, damages several others

VICTORVILLE, California (KCAL/KCBS) — An explosion leveled at least one home and damaged several others early Wednesday in Victorville.

The explosion was reported just before 3 a.m. in the 14900 block of Adalane Court in Victorville. One house was completely leveled by the explosion, which also sparked a fire at the home next door and damaged several homes across the street.

At least one woman was in the house at the time of the explosion. Her family breeds dogs, so they were at a dog show.

The woman’s condition is not known at this time. Neighbors say at least one dog was seen being rescued.

Neighbors describe hearing loud bangs just before 3 a.m., and the last one felt like an earthquake shaking the entire neighborhood that sent debris flying.

Joshlyn Brunt says her neighbor was thrown into her backyard from the force of the explosion.

“I heard her screaming, ‘help me, call the police,’ and she was on my back porch,” Brunt said. “And I just couldn’t get to her because at the time they were telling us to get out the house, because of all the gas leak. So I had to get my kids out the house, but I did send the fire person back there to get her.”

Other neighbors say the gas company was in the neighborhood a couple of weeks ago, prompting talk of a gas leak then, but it’s unclear if that visit had anything to do with Wednesday’s explosion.

Authorities remain at the scene, inspecting the damaged homes. At least two homes in the neighborhood have been red-tagged.

