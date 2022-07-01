92-year-old woman fighting in court to keep city from seizing her house

By Kilee Thomas

PONCA CITY, Oklahoma (KOCO) — The battle to take a 92-year-old woman’s house went to court Thursday.

The Ponca City school board is suing the woman, saying the district needs her property to build a new athletic facility.

Many people thought the controversial hearing would end with Mrs. Welch losing her home. But that didn’t happen, and the fight isn’t over.

“I wouldn’t say it was a win, but I do think it was in our favor,” granddaughter-in-law Philis Whitsitt said.

The Board of Education is meant to take its first step today in court to acquire the home. Instead, they hit pause.

“Today they asked the court to not do anything for now,” family attorney Harlan Hentges said.

He said the board now wants to reach out to offer a resolution that both sides would find acceptable.

“What we’re looking for is that she be able to live there as long as she can. That’s what they want to explore. It’s unfortunate that we didn’t begin with exploring that and we had to go to court,” the attorney said.

Welch suffers from dementia and to this day doesn’t know she’s being sued.

The community has come together to back the family. An online petition has garnered nearly 4,00 signatures.

“There’s no price for her life. I mean- that’s our grandmother. That’s our time with her. Would the school board do that to their own family?” Whitsitt said.

In a statement, the district said: “We are currently working on a solution to present to the Welch family attorney. We feel confident that this solution will be agreeable to the Welch family and will also benefit the students of Ponca City Public Schools.”

