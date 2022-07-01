First of its kind study shows prevalence of diabetes in Hawaii youth

By Cynthia Yip

HONOLULU, Hawaii (KITV) — About 129,000 people in Hawaii, or more than 11 percent of the adult population, are diagnosed with diabetes. The Diabetes Association of America in Hawaii reports, an additional 39,000 people in The Islands, have diabetes but don’t know it, greatly increasing their health risk. And the Diabetes Association says, every year more than 20,000 children are diagnosed with diabetes in America.

A Hawaii doctor is doing the first of its kind study looking at the young and if this life-changing disease can be stopped before it begins.

Dr. Alan Parsa is behind this study which looks at 10th graders from Waipahu High School from about 2 years ago to identify risk factors and markers, early on so that the progression to diabetes can potentially be reversed. As an endocrinologist who grew up in Hawaii, he saw friends develop diabetes and wanted to get the word out to young people before they develop diabetes.

Doctor Alan Parsa, Pacific Diabetes & Endocrine Center, “Hawaii has a high incidence of diabetes in the local population, native Hawaiians, pacific islanders, Asian Pacific. So we want to try and minimize that”. “The Idea behind the study is to catch those who are at increased risk. We know people develop it at a certain age. We’re seeing that younger and younger people are developing it also. But we don’t know where is that bridge. Who are the people the highest risk.”

Emily Kawamura is 10 years old and found out she has Type 1 diabetes about a year ago. To control her disease, she keeps active as a dancer. She and has also cut down on sugary drinks, candy and limits the amount of carbohydrates she eats.

Emily Kawamura, American Diabetes Assoc. – HI Ambassador “It helps me with diabetes for my blood sugar to go down and its really fun for me to do dance.”

Doctor Parsa says, his advice to reduce risk factors for diabetes, minimize drinking soda and juices plus, limit eating carbohydrates which convert to sugar. “we’re are trying to capture and figure out that lead to the early early signs that lead to type 2 diabetes. So that we can really be aggressive and start looking at the younger population and reversing it.”

Dr. Alan Parsa is the incoming president of the Diabetes Association of America Hawaii and he is working on publishing that study. We will keep you updated when it becomes final.

