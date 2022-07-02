Clay County man with dementia reported missing by family

By NICK SLOAN

CLAY COUNTY, Missouri (KCTV) — The Clay County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a missing 69-year-old man.

Stanley Suba left his home at 2700 N. Walrond between 4:30 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. on Friday.

Family members say he was on foot.

Suba is 5′10″, weighs 150 pounds and has been diagnosed with dementia.

He has “salt-and-pepper” gray hair, a white beard and blue eyes with glasses.

He was last seen wearing a blue T-shirt, blue jeans and Nike slide sandals.

Please call 911 if you see him.

