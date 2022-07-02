Young girl possibly hit by car after sneaking out of house

By LOGAN SMITH

AURORA, Colorado (KCNC) — A young girl who is believed to have been hit by a car on Chambers Road at 3:45 in the morning suffered only minor injuries and has been reunited with her parents, the Aurora Police Department stated Saturday.

The police department initially alerted the public to the girl’s situation in an attempt to locate her parents.

By 7 a.m., the parents had been contacted by an acquaintance who recognized the girl in news reports, APD spokesman Matt Longshore told CBS4.

Investigators think the girl was able to leave the house while the rest of the family was asleep.

“This is an example of why it’s extremely important to lock our doors,” Longshore said, “and even install locks out of the reach of curious toddlers.”

Longshore noted that the driver whose vehicle may have hit the young girl is the person who called 9-1-1.

No charges are being considered at this time for any of the parties involved, Longshore added.

