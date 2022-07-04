Man shoots himself after crashing into cars at Paulding County gas station

By Miles Montgomery

NORTH DALLAS, Georgia (WGCL) — The man who crashed into multiple cars at a gas station in Paulding County and then shot himself has been identified as 30-year-old Christopher David Coleman of Paulding County. Coleman was transported to a local hospital after the incident where he was pronounced deceased, according to the Paulding County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies responded to Al’s Exxon gas station located at 30 Highway 101 around 10 a.m. for a report of a multi-vehicle crash and possible shooting. Upon arrival, deputies discovered a white GMC Sierra truck was traveling south on Georgia 101 toward the Georgia 120 intersection when a vehicle drove off of the roadway and through the sign of Al’s Exxon, striking multiple vehicles in the parking lot of the gas station.

Witnesses told officers on the scene that the truck driver brandished a handgun and shot himself in the head. The driver was rushed to a hospital in critical condition.

“I live right down the road. I stop at this store and I go to work this way. I never thought anything would happen like this,” one customer said.

The Georgia Department of Public Safety is investigating the motor vehicle accident portion of this incident and the Paulding County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the suicide portion of this incident.

