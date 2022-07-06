Police: Apopka officer arrested for DUI while in marked patrol car

By WESH Staff

EUSTIS, Florida (WESH) — An Apopka police officer has been arrested for DUI.

According to the Apopka Police Department, the Eustis Police Department conducted a traffic stop on the officer, who was in his marked agency vehicle and agency-issued uniform, for suspicion of driving under the influence.

The officer, identified as a five-year veteran of the department 25-year-old Oscar Mayorga, was arrested for DUI.

Eustis police said around 6 p.m. on July 4, they got a report that an Apopka police cruiser was driving recklessly on Highway 441.

When Mayorga was pulled over, the responding officer stated that he noticed an open beer in the center cupholder.

According to the report, Mayorga told the officer in slurred speech that he was on his way to work. He also stated that he is prone to having seizures and did not feel well. He also said he took several Benadryl a few hours ago, but initially denied consuming any alcohol.

The officer reported smelling a strong odor of alcohol and asked Mayorga to step out of the vehicle. The arrest report states he staggered and used the cruiser’s door to stand.

While speaking to EMS, Mayorga stated he consumed three tall boys of alcohol. He said he was “supposed to” have six hours between drinking and going to work.

A breath test revealed Mayorga’s blood-alcohol level was 0.391.

The officer has been placed on administrative leave with pay, pending an administrative review of the incident.

Officials say the officer was scheduled to work the evening of July 4, when he was stopped by the Eustis Police Department.

