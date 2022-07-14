15-year-old charged with murder in Timothy Reynolds’ killing

By MIKE HELLGREN

BALTIMORE, Maryland (WJZ) — A 15-year-old boy was arrested Thursday in the shooting death of Timothy Reynolds, the 48-year-old man killed last week in a confrontation with squeegee workers in Baltimore’s Inner Harbor, authorities said.

The unidentified teen was taken into custody about 6:35 a.m. at a home in Essex, Baltimore Police said. Police said the 15-year-old and his father were interviewed by homicide detectives before he was booked into the Baltimore City intake facility.

The teen is charged as an adult with first-degree murder in the death of Reynolds, who died July 7 after he was shot during a dispute with squeegee workers at a busy Inner Harbor intersection.

Baltimore Police Commissioner Michael Harrison called the arrest “another sad reminder that guns are too easily accessible to our young people.”

“We have seen time and time again the willingness of individuals to illegally carry and use these weapons,” Harrison said. “And we know they make the decision to do so the moment they leave the house, not just when they pull the trigger.”

The commissioner said he hopes the arrest brings a measure of closure to Reynolds’ loved ones.

The shooting unfolded about 4:30 p.m. July 7 near the corner of Light and Conway streets. Police said there was an initial confrontation between the workers and Reynolds, who parked his car and got out armed with the bat. He was advancing toward the group when he was shot, police said.

The shooter took off before police arrived.

Officers called to the scene found Reynolds shot multiple times. He was taken to a hospital but did not survive.

Police have been pursuing leads and tracking down evidence, including video footage, since the deadly confrontation unfolded last week. A combined reward of $16,000 was offered for tips leading to an arrest and conviction in the shooting.

Mayor Brandon Scott, who is set to deliver remarks Thursday afternoon on issues involving squeegee window washers, extended his thanks to law enforcement agencies for making an arrest.

“As I’ve said continuously – any person that endangers the safety and well-being of anyone on the streets of Baltimore, they will be held accountable. Now we must all support our community in healing especially the impacted families,” Scott said.

Harrison challenged city leaders and the community to work together to address root causes of the city’s violent crime and provide resources to at-risk young people, a message echoed by the mayor.

“As we allow this case to be handled by the appropriate parties, we must continue to do all we can to prevent people – especially young people – from having to engage in activities that put the lives of others or their own lives at risk,” Scott said.

“I remain committed to working with leaders from within my administration as well as partners from the public and private sectors to identify and implement plans that will help us reimagine Baltimore,” he added.

